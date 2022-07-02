The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Kitchen & Meals area
Kitchen & Meals area
Kitchen detail
The Heath Tile kitchen backsplash features the Alabaster colorway of the Mural series, which features six different glaze blends. The subtle variation complements the plasterwork and white oak timber used throughout the interior.
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (