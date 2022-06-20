SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Katie Lynn Gartman

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Montalba’s biggest challenge was making sure that his four-bedroom home didn't look too large from the street.
Montalba’s biggest challenge was making sure that his four-bedroom home didn't look too large from the street.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.
At the McClendon Residence’s entrance, ipe wood siding and soffits contrast with light concrete-block walls. "We used natural materials and colors for a modern aesthetic that would fit in with the neighborhood," explains Andrews. "As you approach, the house is subtle and quiet rather than being ostentatious and loud."
At the McClendon Residence’s entrance, ipe wood siding and soffits contrast with light concrete-block walls. "We used natural materials and colors for a modern aesthetic that would fit in with the neighborhood," explains Andrews. "As you approach, the house is subtle and quiet rather than being ostentatious and loud."
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.