Favorites
At the McClendon Residence’s entrance, ipe wood siding and soffits contrast with light concrete-block walls. "We used natural materials and colors for a modern aesthetic that would fit in with the neighborhood," explains Andrews. "As you approach, the house is subtle and quiet rather than being ostentatious and loud."
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.