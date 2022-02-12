Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Phon Vilayoune

Favorites

View 1,204 Photos
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
The below-grade kitchen/dining room opens to a sunken wood porch. Sliding glass doors and an operable awning window from Fleetwood provide natural cross ventilation for cooling. The site is located in a forested area but is “brighter and less sequestered than you’d expect,” says David, thanks to the surrounding Sea Ranch commons.
The below-grade kitchen/dining room opens to a sunken wood porch. Sliding glass doors and an operable awning window from Fleetwood provide natural cross ventilation for cooling. The site is located in a forested area but is “brighter and less sequestered than you’d expect,” says David, thanks to the surrounding Sea Ranch commons.
A gravel path leads to Mark’s art studio. “We felt the site was meant for two smaller structures separated by distance,” says David.
A gravel path leads to Mark’s art studio. “We felt the site was meant for two smaller structures separated by distance,” says David.
Construction on the 1,024-square-foot home began in April 2022 and was completed two years later. The house is partly submerged on the sloped lot, helping to give its distinctive facade a lower profile.
Construction on the 1,024-square-foot home began in April 2022 and was completed two years later. The house is partly submerged on the sloped lot, helping to give its distinctive facade a lower profile.
Patricia designed the home without a pool, a fairly common feature on the island, for ecological and spatial reasons—so an understated yet oversize sunken bath is where the family cools off during heat waves. “We really tried to find an aesthetic that ‘speaks’ of the island,” says Patricia, “that expresses how natural materials can embrace beautiful spaces and how this type of design can also be considered luxurious.”
Patricia designed the home without a pool, a fairly common feature on the island, for ecological and spatial reasons—so an understated yet oversize sunken bath is where the family cools off during heat waves. “We really tried to find an aesthetic that ‘speaks’ of the island,” says Patricia, “that expresses how natural materials can embrace beautiful spaces and how this type of design can also be considered luxurious.”
The existing kitchen was tiny, so Patricia converted it and a small bedroom into a library. She saved the original chimney, as well as the woodburning oven and hot plate, and relocated them to the new, larger kitchen. “Everything I repurposed had to have a function,” she explains.
The existing kitchen was tiny, so Patricia converted it and a small bedroom into a library. She saved the original chimney, as well as the woodburning oven and hot plate, and relocated them to the new, larger kitchen. “Everything I repurposed had to have a function,” she explains.
The largest of the three patios originally sheltered animals, but it’s now a shaded gathering space. Among Patricia’s prized possessions are spun-fiberglass chairs that were once an iconic feature in local hotels.
The largest of the three patios originally sheltered animals, but it’s now a shaded gathering space. Among Patricia’s prized possessions are spun-fiberglass chairs that were once an iconic feature in local hotels.
Floor Plan of Kado Kubu by Ham Design Group
Floor Plan of Kado Kubu by Ham Design Group
“Indah feels immense pride, especially for the late structural addition she hugs and calls her zigzag column,” Kathryn says. “We faceted it in the vein of one of our favorite sculptors, Constantin Brâncusi.”
“Indah feels immense pride, especially for the late structural addition she hugs and calls her zigzag column,” Kathryn says. “We faceted it in the vein of one of our favorite sculptors, Constantin Brâncusi.”
From the pool, Keith looks down at Kathryn, sitting by the home’s entrance with their kids.
From the pool, Keith looks down at Kathryn, sitting by the home’s entrance with their kids.
“We value feeling over a perfect or manufactured finish,” says Kathryn, “so we jumped at anything touchy-feely, such as the droplet-like tiles cladding bathroom wing walls and structural columns that we are constantly petting.” Texture is at play everywhere, from a bathroom’s pebble-wash terrazzo floors that wrap up walls to the lush landscaping outside.
“We value feeling over a perfect or manufactured finish,” says Kathryn, “so we jumped at anything touchy-feely, such as the droplet-like tiles cladding bathroom wing walls and structural columns that we are constantly petting.” Texture is at play everywhere, from a bathroom’s pebble-wash terrazzo floors that wrap up walls to the lush landscaping outside.
The home includes an upper-level swimming pool, which Kathryn and Keith enjoy with Indah and baby Mira.
The home includes an upper-level swimming pool, which Kathryn and Keith enjoy with Indah and baby Mira.
Designing travel writer Kathryn Romeyn’s Bali home was a family affair, involving her husband, Los Angeles designer Keith Marks, her father, and even her daughter Indah. Kathryn drew from her favorite hospitality experiences while codesigning the interior.
Designing travel writer Kathryn Romeyn’s Bali home was a family affair, involving her husband, Los Angeles designer Keith Marks, her father, and even her daughter Indah. Kathryn drew from her favorite hospitality experiences while codesigning the interior.

1,184 more saves