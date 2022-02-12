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The below-grade kitchen/dining room opens to a sunken wood porch. Sliding glass doors and an operable awning window from Fleetwood provide natural cross ventilation for cooling. The site is located in a forested area but is “brighter and less sequestered than you’d expect,” says David, thanks to the surrounding Sea Ranch commons.
Patricia designed the home without a pool, a fairly common feature on the island, for ecological and spatial reasons—so an understated yet oversize sunken bath is where the family cools off during heat waves. “We really tried to find an aesthetic that ‘speaks’ of the island,” says Patricia, “that expresses how natural materials can embrace beautiful spaces and how this type of design can also be considered luxurious.”
“We value feeling over a perfect or manufactured finish,” says Kathryn, “so we jumped at anything touchy-feely, such as the droplet-like tiles cladding bathroom wing walls and structural columns that we are constantly petting.” Texture is at play everywhere, from a bathroom’s pebble-wash terrazzo floors that wrap up walls to the lush landscaping outside.
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