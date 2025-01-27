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Mariah Hoffman stands in the doorway of the 156-square-foot home she designed and built for herself over a span of five years. "It was hard, it really was," says Mariah. "Every phase tested me."
Winkelman Architecture delivers grown-up summer-camp vibes with this unassuming retreat on the coast of Maine.
On a garden plot they lease just 20 minutes from their apartment in Warsaw, Poland, Magda Grabowska-Wacławek and Grzegorz Wacławek built a tiny house in a striking red-blue colorway.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Mounted on a portable trailer, the prefab Bivvi Cabin promises maximum off-grid adventure with a minimal footprint.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
The portable A-frame cabin is designed to fit onto a purpose-built trailer.
The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
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