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Collection by Dominic Thurn

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Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
In the kitchen, an island on casters hides a trio of tables that can be configured in multiple ways both indoors and out.
In the kitchen, an island on casters hides a trio of tables that can be configured in multiple ways both indoors and out.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Tricia combined patinated metals with warm woods, limestone plaster, and matte finishes with a color palette of grays and sandy browns, plus accents of clay and deep green.
Tricia combined patinated metals with warm woods, limestone plaster, and matte finishes with a color palette of grays and sandy browns, plus accents of clay and deep green.