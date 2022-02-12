🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Collection by
Dominic Thurn
Favorites
View
7
Photos
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
In the kitchen, an island on casters hides a trio of tables that can be configured in multiple ways both indoors and out.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Tricia combined patinated metals with warm woods, limestone plaster, and matte finishes with a color palette of grays and sandy browns, plus accents of clay and deep green.
Share