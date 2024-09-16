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Collection by Conglomeride inc

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The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
Warm Douglas fir cabinetry, Olympian White Danby marble countertops, and Sub-Zero Group appliances build the contemporary kitchen.
Warm Douglas fir cabinetry, Olympian White Danby marble countertops, and Sub-Zero Group appliances build the contemporary kitchen.
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
By scouring shops, sales, and auctions, George Marrone amassed a giant trove of postwar furniture. He and his partner, Michael Nocera, applied that same work ethic to a 1959 home in Wilmington, Delaware, which they patched up over two years. The couple’s bulldogs stand guard at the flagstone entrance. The door, still with its Space Age knobs, is painted Flaming Torch by Behr. The brass wallhanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
By scouring shops, sales, and auctions, George Marrone amassed a giant trove of postwar furniture. He and his partner, Michael Nocera, applied that same work ethic to a 1959 home in Wilmington, Delaware, which they patched up over two years. The couple’s bulldogs stand guard at the flagstone entrance. The door, still with its Space Age knobs, is painted Flaming Torch by Behr. The brass wallhanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
The salvaged redwood siding was given a new configuration, with both vertical and horizontal boards.
The salvaged redwood siding was given a new configuration, with both vertical and horizontal boards.
The apartment now has one bedroom, which enjoys a feeling of warmth from ample timber joinery.
The apartment now has one bedroom, which enjoys a feeling of warmth from ample timber joinery.
New glass louvre windows from the private areas to the open kitchen enhance airflow and light through the section of the apartment.
New glass louvre windows from the private areas to the open kitchen enhance airflow and light through the section of the apartment.
The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
The view from the entrance into the apartment; on the left is an Inland sofa from &Tradition, chosen for its relaxed form, clean lines and subtle curves to match the bullnose bricks.
The view from the entrance into the apartment; on the left is an Inland sofa from &Tradition, chosen for its relaxed form, clean lines and subtle curves to match the bullnose bricks.
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
Floor plan of Reynold's Road by Side Angle Side
Floor plan of Reynold's Road by Side Angle Side