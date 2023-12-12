Favorites
If you've been charged with a criminal offense, you need to hire an attorney right away. However, several attorneys specialize in different aspects of the law. Therefore, it's important to know that the attorney you're hiring specializes in the same field as your case. Suppose you're looking for an excellent San Jose criminal defense attorney. All you have to do is contact Summit Defense Criminal Lawyer, San Jose DUI Attorney. We have over twelve decades of experience, and we're familiar with every district attorney, probation officers involved in your case. You will be assigned to a qualified and experienced criminal lawyer San Jose that'll work on your case. We do not compromise on quality, and our services are reasonably priced Summit Defense 2570 North 1st Street Second Floor, San Jose, CA 95131 (408) 333-9622 summitdefense.com/san...
Backed by ample amounts of experience and a proven track record of success, our Texas trial attorneys at Lyons & Simmons, LLP are ready to handle any type of personal injury-related case, including those that involve products liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, oil field injuries, fires and explosions, construction accidents, and more. Don’t wait to retain the legal advocacy you need. Call our Texas trial attorneys at Lyons & Simmons, LLP as soon as possible! Over the years, our attorneys have been given numerous prestigious accolades and awards and have been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell® of LexisNexis®, Best D Magazine, Super Lawyers® of Thomson Reuters, and others. Lyons & Simmons, LLP 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 1900, Dallas, TX 75201 214-247-7779 www.lyons-simmons.com
Are you seeking reliable and experienced legal representation in Royal Oak, MI? Look no further than Rasor Law Firm, your trusted source for comprehensive legal services. Our team of dedicated attorneys is committed to providing expert counsel and effective solutions for a wide range of legal matters. **Commercial Litigation** - Trust Our Skilled Attorneys for Expert Handling of Commercial Litigation Cases. **Bankruptcy** - Seek Financial Relief and Guidance with Our Bankruptcy Legal Services. **Real Estate** - Navigate Complex Real Estate Transactions with Our Experienced Attorneys. **Domestic Violence** - Our Compassionate Attorneys Protect Your Rights in Domestic Violence Cases. **Controlled Substance** - Rely on Our Expertise to Defend Against Controlled Substance Charges. **Possession of Narcotics** - Seek Skilled Representation in Possession of Narcotics Cases. **Car Accidents** - Get the Compensation You Deserve with Our Car Accident Lawyers. **Dog Bites** - Our Team Advocates for Victims of Dog Bites and Ensures Fair Compensation. **Medical Malpractice** - Trust Our Legal Expertise to Pursue Medical Malpractice Claims. **Motorcycle Accidents** - Seek Justice for Motorcycle Accident Injuries with Our Support. **Truck Accidents** - Our Attorneys Protect Your Rights in Truck Accident Cases. **Wrongful Deaths** - Find Compassion and Legal Support in Wrongful Death Cases. **Racial & Pregnancy Discrimination** - Our Attorneys Stand Against Discrimination in All Forms. **Sexual Harassment** - Rely on Our Legal Team to Fight Against Sexual Harassment. **Whistle Blower Retaliation** - Protect Whistleblowers with Our Knowledgeable Attorneys. **Civil Abuse** - Seek Justice and Legal Recourse for Victims of Civil Abuse. Located at 201 E 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, United States, Rasor Law Firm is your reliable partner for expert legal representation. With extensive experience in various practice areas, we strive to deliver personalized and effective solutions for our clients. We are dedicated to protecting your rights and ensuring a fair and just legal process. Our commitment to excellence and compassionate advocacy sets us apart as one of the leading law firms in Royal Oak. Rasor Law Firm 201 E 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, United States 248-543-9000 www.google.com/map...