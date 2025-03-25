In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
“The approval process wasn’t easy. It’s just a guesthouse, but we may as well have been trying to build an apartment complex in the backyard,” says Marks. Walls of board-formed concrete are warmed by the cumaru wood ceilings and decks.
Floor plan of Füür Studio and Residence by Paula Herrero Arquitectura
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
Carlos and Whitney swapped the existing patio entry with large sliding doors that connect to the living and dining room.