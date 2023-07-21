The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
The kitchen coffee bar was a must-have for Joel. The bright white subway tile backsplash and the white cabinetry give the skoolie a fresh, open feeling.
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
Cheng opened up the kitchen to the main living spaces and gave it an uber-functional layout.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.