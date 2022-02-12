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A custom metal mesh balustrade wraps around the staircase to give it the spiral feel the owners were looking for. The timber was resurfaced to get it looking good as new.
A custom metal mesh balustrade wraps around the staircase to give it the spiral feel the owners were looking for. The timber was resurfaced to get it looking good as new.
"I aways wanted to have a proper shower outdoors. This was my little dream, you know, just showering with the sun,
"I aways wanted to have a proper shower outdoors. This was my little dream, you know, just showering with the sun,
A built-in staircase leads up to the "bedroom", set on a sitting-height mezzanine level that fits a double bed (two standard-size IKEA 35-inch mattresses) and two bedside tables. The window gives Geo and Zoe something they had always wanted—a view of the sea from their bed.
A built-in staircase leads up to the "bedroom", set on a sitting-height mezzanine level that fits a double bed (two standard-size IKEA 35-inch mattresses) and two bedside tables. The window gives Geo and Zoe something they had always wanted—a view of the sea from their bed.
Edda Kofler, the creative director of Posada Ayana in the fishing village of José Ignacia, Uruguay, shares some of the decor you can buy to recreate the hotel’s look in your own space.
Edda Kofler, the creative director of Posada Ayana in the fishing village of José Ignacia, Uruguay, shares some of the decor you can buy to recreate the hotel’s look in your own space.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
Bizna Estudio combines passive house principles with a few regional materials to keep one family cool while on vacation.
Bizna Estudio combines passive house principles with a few regional materials to keep one family cool while on vacation.
"We love to incorporate the knowledge of the local builders we hire. They are often more familiar with the materials and building practices in the area."
"We love to incorporate the knowledge of the local builders we hire. They are often more familiar with the materials and building practices in the area."
After renting in San Francisco for a decade, DIY couple Molly Fiffer and Jeff Waldman bought 10 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the pair and their friends built a cabin compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. The cabin is made from locally sourced, rough-sawn redwood, which the couple stained with nontoxic Eco Wood Treatment to give the panels an aged appearance and a dark patina.
After renting in San Francisco for a decade, DIY couple Molly Fiffer and Jeff Waldman bought 10 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the pair and their friends built a cabin compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. The cabin is made from locally sourced, rough-sawn redwood, which the couple stained with nontoxic Eco Wood Treatment to give the panels an aged appearance and a dark patina.
An archway separates the main living space from the rest of the ground floor.
An archway separates the main living space from the rest of the ground floor.
The majority of the structure, including the floor and ceiling, is made of locally grown eucalyptus timber, with some external cedar cladding and steel roofing. In the living area, an Ottawa modular sofa from BoConcept provides a cozy nook for Koa, one of the couple’s two dogs.
The majority of the structure, including the floor and ceiling, is made of locally grown eucalyptus timber, with some external cedar cladding and steel roofing. In the living area, an Ottawa modular sofa from BoConcept provides a cozy nook for Koa, one of the couple’s two dogs.

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