The home is split across 6 levels, with the loft in use as an office.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
The house's discreet entrance to the north of the site shelters a car park.
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The 1,600-square-foot home is surrounded by pines—the same type of wood used on the exterior. “Bears roam through the neighborhood, and they watch them from the deck and through the windows,” designer Lisa Carolla says.
The home is off a gravel road beside a stream, and features a front and back deck. The angles of the home allow for sunlight to reach far into the interiors.
Bertoia side chairs and an Aplomb pendant by Foscarini complete the dining area.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.