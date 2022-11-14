SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Catheryn Yashar

Favorites

View 4 Photos
All of the furnishings are by Uruguayan designers. The wooden console and iron-framed sofa are from Estudio Diario, the black metal chairs are from Estudio Claro, and the round dining table is from Samic.
All of the furnishings are by Uruguayan designers. The wooden console and iron-framed sofa are from Estudio Diario, the black metal chairs are from Estudio Claro, and the round dining table is from Samic.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.