"Before there was a full-sized fridge that jutted out and blocked the clerestories," says Jessy, who replaced the clunky kitchen appliance with inconspicuous CoolDrawer units by Fisher & Paykel. With the exception of the Falmec range hood, all the appliances are now built into lower cabinets, which were fabricated by Dan Eckstrom. The vibrant encaustic tile is by Mission Tile West. The oven is by Fisher & Paykel.