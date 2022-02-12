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Collection by Robin Hunn

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Shin Shin Architecture added a new level that holds the kitchen/dining/living area for the main residence.
Shin Shin Architecture added a new level that holds the kitchen/dining/living area for the main residence.
An office addition separates the work area from the domestic sphere.
An office addition separates the work area from the domestic sphere.
Stylist and design consultant Oliver Schmid bought an abandoned, century-old house and transformed it into El Patio del Charco, a two-level vacation rental in Arrecife, on the eastern coast.
Stylist and design consultant Oliver Schmid bought an abandoned, century-old house and transformed it into El Patio del Charco, a two-level vacation rental in Arrecife, on the eastern coast.
A floating staircase leads to a quiet, light-filled loft space, which is currently being used as two-home offices.
A floating staircase leads to a quiet, light-filled loft space, which is currently being used as two-home offices.
The double-height opening connecting the main living areas also peeks at the "think tank
The double-height opening connecting the main living areas also peeks at the "think tank
The art studio, located in what was the existing garage, benefits from spacial separation and a separate entrance. This private workspace is where “messier” activities like cutting, sanding, painting, and sculpting happen.
The art studio, located in what was the existing garage, benefits from spacial separation and a separate entrance. This private workspace is where “messier” activities like cutting, sanding, painting, and sculpting happen.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
A washer-dryer is hidden behind the cabinetry in the kitchen, where there's a compact electric cooktop and a refrigerator set into an arched recess in the wall.
A washer-dryer is hidden behind the cabinetry in the kitchen, where there's a compact electric cooktop and a refrigerator set into an arched recess in the wall.
O'Neill Rose Architects designed each unit of this modern Queens compound based on the personality of the family member occupying it. The kitchen in the brother’s unit is bright and fun with a backsplash made of painted glass. The light fixtures, like many other materials found in the project, were left over from the client’s contracting work; O’Neill Rose bent the found pipes into an array of angles and attached light bulbs.
O'Neill Rose Architects designed each unit of this modern Queens compound based on the personality of the family member occupying it. The kitchen in the brother’s unit is bright and fun with a backsplash made of painted glass. The light fixtures, like many other materials found in the project, were left over from the client’s contracting work; O’Neill Rose bent the found pipes into an array of angles and attached light bulbs.
“I painted the terrace facade during lockdown with bold, geometric patterns and colors,
“I painted the terrace facade during lockdown with bold, geometric patterns and colors,
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
Retro light fixtures hang above the room's anchoring island, which offers bar-seating for six.
Retro light fixtures hang above the room's anchoring island, which offers bar-seating for six.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
The sleek bathroom has a walk-in shower, two vanities, and an open concept.
The sleek bathroom has a walk-in shower, two vanities, and an open concept.

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