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An open kitchen, dining, and living area occupies the center of the house, with private areas arranged around it. The left side of the ceiling shows the catslide roof’s arc. Both the <a href="houseofleon.com/pro... table</a> and <a href="hem.com/en-... are from Hem.
The floor is made of terra-cotta-hued cement tiles. The green arched sconce is by <a href="www.smallable.com/en... van Severen</a>.
GRT Architects designed this sunlit entry hallway especially for the homeowners’ large collection of houseplants, which they brought over from Brooklyn. The floor is made of terra-cotta-hued cement tiles. The green arched sconce is by <a href="www.smallable.com/en... van Severen</a>.