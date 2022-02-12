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Collection by Carol Coletta

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A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
Floor plan of Reforma 954 by Este Norte
Floor plan of Reforma 954 by Este Norte
A ribbon window in the primary bedroom/bath frames the urban landscape outside. “We go upstairs to do bath time and bedtime,” Honora says.
A ribbon window in the primary bedroom/bath frames the urban landscape outside. “We go upstairs to do bath time and bedtime,” Honora says.
The choice of eye-catching brescia verde marble elevates the home design above the office spaces.
The choice of eye-catching brescia verde marble elevates the home design above the office spaces.
black ceramic tiles offer a handmade touch to the industrial-inspired palette. “Every tile is different and that makes it so nice,” Bennebroek says. “It’s not that you make one block of color because the color changes since it’s a handmade product.”
black ceramic tiles offer a handmade touch to the industrial-inspired palette. “Every tile is different and that makes it so nice,” Bennebroek says. “It’s not that you make one block of color because the color changes since it’s a handmade product.”
The color story continues in her deep-green bedroom, which features a vintage cast-iron canopy bed, olive-green Componibili side tables from Kartell, and Gaia pendants by Tala.
The color story continues in her deep-green bedroom, which features a vintage cast-iron canopy bed, olive-green Componibili side tables from Kartell, and Gaia pendants by Tala.
Barcelona firms MIAS Architects and Coll-Leclerc completed 72 social housing units in the Marina del Prat Vermell neighborhood in 2023. The facade features alternating vertical strips of glass and ribbed fiber-reinforced concrete. The triangular building’s openings are designed to maximize solar gain in winter and provide solar shading and cross ventilation in summer on all floors.
Barcelona firms MIAS Architects and Coll-Leclerc completed 72 social housing units in the Marina del Prat Vermell neighborhood in 2023. The facade features alternating vertical strips of glass and ribbed fiber-reinforced concrete. The triangular building’s openings are designed to maximize solar gain in winter and provide solar shading and cross ventilation in summer on all floors.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
Custom tables by Taliesyn and classic Chandigarh dining chairs designed by Pierre Jeanneret match the ash wood window and door trim.
Custom tables by Taliesyn and classic Chandigarh dining chairs designed by Pierre Jeanneret match the ash wood window and door trim.
The lofted bedroom remains open to the living area, lit by a window seat and opaque clerestory windows.
The lofted bedroom remains open to the living area, lit by a window seat and opaque clerestory windows.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Yakisugi siding and site-built details enhance the $1.05 million modular package.
Yakisugi siding and site-built details enhance the $1.05 million modular package.
Mary Ann used flat roofs to maximize ceiling heights.
Mary Ann used flat roofs to maximize ceiling heights.

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