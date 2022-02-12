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A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
Barcelona firms MIAS Architects and Coll-Leclerc completed 72 social housing units in the Marina del Prat Vermell neighborhood in 2023. The facade features alternating vertical strips of glass and ribbed fiber-reinforced concrete. The triangular building’s openings are designed to maximize solar gain in winter and provide solar shading and cross ventilation in summer on all floors.
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