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Collection by kate

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Dining Area
Dining Area
Living Room Cabinets
Living Room Cabinets
Bookshelf Rail
Bookshelf Rail
The bedroom walls are painted in Brassica from Farrow & Ball. The Pumpkin 2000 print over the Coco-Mat bead is by Yayoi Kusama, and the Suzani coverlet is from Pequeña Inglaterra. The vintage side tables are from Bucks County Estate Traders. The Knit-Wit pendant lamp is from Ameico, and the Enna LED wall sconces are by Astro Lighting.
The bedroom walls are painted in Brassica from Farrow & Ball. The Pumpkin 2000 print over the Coco-Mat bead is by Yayoi Kusama, and the Suzani coverlet is from Pequeña Inglaterra. The vintage side tables are from Bucks County Estate Traders. The Knit-Wit pendant lamp is from Ameico, and the Enna LED wall sconces are by Astro Lighting.
The smaller office features a wallpaper from Calico’s Prism collection. The inside of the closet is painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Sugar Bag Light.
The smaller office features a wallpaper from Calico’s Prism collection. The inside of the closet is painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Sugar Bag Light.
In the upstairs guest bathroom, a Heritage Tiles pattern designed by Anderson pairs with wainscoting painted in Arsenic and a tub finished in Pink Drab, both from Farrow & Ball.
In the upstairs guest bathroom, a Heritage Tiles pattern designed by Anderson pairs with wainscoting painted in Arsenic and a tub finished in Pink Drab, both from Farrow & Ball.
Theresa Mershon and Michelle Erfer brought their shared passion for color to the recent renovation of a 1910 town house in Queens, New York. Working with architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina and color consultant Holly Faulkner, the couple employed a total of 17 shades in the 2,073-square-foot home, including Fruit Fool in the dining alcove and Vardo in the parlor. The velvet Tegan swivel chairs are from Interior Define. The Twin wall sconce is by Karen Gilbert for SkLO.
Theresa Mershon and Michelle Erfer brought their shared passion for color to the recent renovation of a 1910 town house in Queens, New York. Working with architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina and color consultant Holly Faulkner, the couple employed a total of 17 shades in the 2,073-square-foot home, including Fruit Fool in the dining alcove and Vardo in the parlor. The velvet Tegan swivel chairs are from Interior Define. The Twin wall sconce is by Karen Gilbert for SkLO.
“The coupling of the solid wood lower portion of the stair with the perforated upper run connects the upper and lower levels with the entry and permits views between spaces and brief moments of delight,” Mitanidis says.
“The coupling of the solid wood lower portion of the stair with the perforated upper run connects the upper and lower levels with the entry and permits views between spaces and brief moments of delight,” Mitanidis says.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
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Viewed from the living area, the net adds a bit of restrained whimsy.
Viewed from the living area, the net adds a bit of restrained whimsy.
Verdant spruce clads the T-shaped plan, which has a pile foundation that minimizes concrete and wood fiber insulation.
Verdant spruce clads the T-shaped plan, which has a pile foundation that minimizes concrete and wood fiber insulation.
New white oak stairs connect the upper and lower floors. The homeowner wanted the downstairs apartment for visits from her daughter and young grandchildren, who live in California. La Cantina sliding doors provide easy access to the backyard.
New white oak stairs connect the upper and lower floors. The homeowner wanted the downstairs apartment for visits from her daughter and young grandchildren, who live in California. La Cantina sliding doors provide easy access to the backyard.
A storage niche just inside the garage entry has three minty-green Shelfology Doohicky hooks and a shoe shelf. Heated terrazzo floors in the kitchen were the idea of one of the homeowner’s daughters, Sarah Smith, who was the lead architect on the project.
A storage niche just inside the garage entry has three minty-green Shelfology Doohicky hooks and a shoe shelf. Heated terrazzo floors in the kitchen were the idea of one of the homeowner’s daughters, Sarah Smith, who was the lead architect on the project.

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