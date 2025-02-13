Theresa Mershon and Michelle Erfer brought their shared passion for color to the recent renovation of a 1910 town house in Queens, New York. Working with architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina and color consultant Holly Faulkner, the couple employed a total of 17 shades in the 2,073-square-foot home, including Fruit Fool in the dining alcove and Vardo in the parlor. The velvet Tegan swivel chairs are from Interior Define. The Twin wall sconce is by Karen Gilbert for SkLO.