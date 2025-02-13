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The bedroom walls are painted in Brassica from Farrow & Ball. The Pumpkin 2000 print over the Coco-Mat bead is by Yayoi Kusama, and the Suzani coverlet is from Pequeña Inglaterra. The vintage side tables are from Bucks County Estate Traders. The Knit-Wit pendant lamp is from Ameico, and the Enna LED wall sconces are by Astro Lighting.
Theresa Mershon and Michelle Erfer brought their shared passion for color to the recent renovation of a 1910 town house in Queens, New York. Working with architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina and color consultant Holly Faulkner, the couple employed a total of 17 shades in the 2,073-square-foot home, including Fruit Fool in the dining alcove and Vardo in the parlor. The velvet Tegan swivel chairs are from Interior Define. The Twin wall sconce is by Karen Gilbert for SkLO.
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