Collection by
SAMANTHA MANSUR DESIGN
Favorites
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
In the living room, corner glazing helps blur the line between inside and out. The sofa is by Minotti and the coffee table is by Jake Szymanski. The lounge chair is Finn Juhl.
Inside, bleached oak floors and ceilings frame simple white walls, lending a sense of brightness. In the dining room, a George Nakashima dining set is capped by a pendant light from Apparatus.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
