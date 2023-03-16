SubscribeSign In
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
A Kennebunk family needed their forever home, and the old farmhouse and barn that stood on their property wasn't going to cut it. The architects at Caleb Johnson Studio started the process by salvaging everything they could from the old buildings, including the timber roof structure, interior wood cladding, and interior doors. Additionally, the architects also claimed cabinetry and fixtures from a midcentury home that was being torn down in Weston, Massachusetts. By incorporating such materials into the new home's design, they were able to create a modern farmhouse with soul.
Mudroom with custom wood lockers, designed by Caleb Johnson Studio and fabricated by Woodhull of Maine. Concrete floor tiles.
This blanket for Acadia National Park in Maine somehow seems the least modern to me. Though perhaps as an accent to some really clean, spartan interior it could work well.
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.
This custom-designed steel doorknob was milled by machinists in Lewiston, Maine.
Surf photographer Nick LaVecchia’s idyllic, sustainable home in Maine Read more at http://www.grindtv.com/culture/how-a-surf-photographer-and-his-family-live-in-an-idyllic-sustainable-home-in-maine/#x50idTSblJuSh62J.99
The traditions of the Maine camp vernacular have been respected yet challenged and re-envisioned.
The couple replaced all the windows with solid mahogany windows from Duratherm, a local Maine company.
With nods to both Maine vernacular and contemporary forms and materials, the home is clad in cedar boards and capped with steeply pitched roofs to dispatch snow and water.
