The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.
Powder Room
The bathroom features a stunning floor-to-ceiling window.
The ensuite is an oasis, featuring a steam shower and peekaboo windows. Stoncrete tiles are from Ciot.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
The expansive grassy lawns features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.