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Juno recessed lighting illuminates the ascent to upper-floor private zones.
Juno recessed lighting illuminates the ascent to upper-floor private zones.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
A bold BlueStar range set the palette for the kitchen, which is steeped in rich color. Walnut cabinetry and warm-toned furnishings add an inviting, lived-in feel.
A bold BlueStar range set the palette for the kitchen, which is steeped in rich color. Walnut cabinetry and warm-toned furnishings add an inviting, lived-in feel.
With Benjamin Moore’s Wild Aster on the walls, Apple Crisp on the ceiling, and a vibrant wallpaper accent, the primary bedroom is a color-filled sanctuary.
With Benjamin Moore’s Wild Aster on the walls, Apple Crisp on the ceiling, and a vibrant wallpaper accent, the primary bedroom is a color-filled sanctuary.
The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.
The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
Thanks to the changes to the building envelope and the remediation of the water intrusion, the basement is now a great hang-out space.
Thanks to the changes to the building envelope and the remediation of the water intrusion, the basement is now a great hang-out space.
"We're always trying to get curves into projects,
"We're always trying to get curves into projects,
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
The sleeping area is framed with custom maple casework crafted by local Lopez Island company, Island Custom Woodworks. The brass cabinet pulls are from Schoolhouse, and the wall lamp is by Normann Copenhagen.
The sleeping area is framed with custom maple casework crafted by local Lopez Island company, Island Custom Woodworks. The brass cabinet pulls are from Schoolhouse, and the wall lamp is by Normann Copenhagen.

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