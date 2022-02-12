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The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
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