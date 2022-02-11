Custom shelves by Architecture in Formation, built by Off the Grid Solutions line the office with its bespoke daybed, a cozy spot for architect Matthew Bremer's rescued greyhound, Saluki. A Corn Cob table by Vibey XO from Coming Soon NYC stands atop the Tibetan rug from Tai Ping NYC.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
Garrett Eckbo, referred to as "the father of landscape design,
Architect Henry Lawrence Eggers was a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, known for “organic” homes that embraced their sites.
Hardi-Lap siding covers the addition. The pop-out bay has a sliding door unit in it to maximize the glass.
The team added about 350 square feet to the lower level, via a sunken living room that's at grade with the backyard. There's now a built-in desk for the children where the back wall used to be, cabinet storage, and stairs down to the living room.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
“I believe in simplicity and natural materials,” says Steph. “In our home, what really pops is our things: our furniture, art, and books. And in my [Tiny Grocer] store in the same way what really pops is our products.
“One of the early inspirations was Donald Judd,” says Arthur. “That’s not where we ended up, but there was a time when every choice was ‘What would Donald Judd do?’ and usually the answer was the most minimal thing possible.”
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
The architects at Side Angle Side added five pairs of skylights during the renovation: two pairs in the kitchen and three in the living room.
Skylights illuminate the central staircase, which has new spindles. The Disc surface mount light fixtures from In Common With cast a subtle, warm glow at night.
Vertically installed petal-pink tile by Heath Ceramics softens the space. A sculptural Hollis + Morris fixture floats overhead.
Today the living room reflects the family’s personalities, interests, and collections. A contemporary light fixture brings renewed energy to the space.