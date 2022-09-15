Dwell House
Collection by
Merrin Muxlow
Favorites
View
16
Photos
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
A sheltered verandah between the living room and kitchen beckons outdoor appreciation of nature.
The pergola overlooks the pool with the Baltic Sea in the distance. The couple built the home so that there would be as much outdoor space as indoor space.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
The husband requested a pass-through window in the kitchen for easy entertaining.
