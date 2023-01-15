SubscribeSign In
Gabriel loves the modern minimalist details throughout his new apartment, stating that the brick wall in the living room is "a work of art."
The compact interior feels more expansive thanks to a streamlined aesthetic of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">soft grays and natural materials </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">applied throughout the apartment. </span>
The integrated laundry area under the kitchen counter offers a smart space-saving solution.
The new floor plan allows for direct flow between the kitchen and dining area.
Ramos added a clever space-saving cooktop with peninsula bench for additional seating.
The office features a combination of built-ins and furnishings that maximize space and storage.
Ramos utilized materials like wood, cement, glass and iron that remind him of the city of Rio and its architectural style.
The team installed sliding fluted glass doors with wooden framing to separate the living room from the home office, which doubles as a guest bedroom.
