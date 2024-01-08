Floor plan of Casa Roca Ahumada by Ludwig Godefroy
Architect James Oliver’s quirky ’70s home has spiral staircases, suspended fireplaces, a catwalk, and an office perched in the forest canopy.
A fire pit, hot tub, and pool provide tons of space to lounge and entertain at Desert Wild.
The Primeriza house is designed to make the most of outdoor living while creating multiple interior environments and nooks within the home.
A pool at the edge of the terrace gives swimmers the best views of the property.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
"The house is alive, changing and showing us things all the time,
Floor plan of Koi House by Workaday Design
Lattices increase the flow of light and impart a beach-house vibe to the interiors.
Floor Plan of Casa LUAA by Ana Smud
The glass-walled ground level has an open layout that includes a kitchen and dining area, a living space, and a home office that can be closed off from the rest with hidden sliding doors. The central structure holds the staircase and a powder room.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
“The atrium is the first place you enter,” says Leidner. “Traditionally, it’s a hardscaped area with some potted plants, but we wanted it to be more like a full garden, right in the middle of the house.”
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.