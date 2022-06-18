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The floors were replaced with a light oak in a herringbone pattern, and built-in casework from Reform added to provide additional storage. The sofa is by A.Rudin/Eva... Spencer.
On the outdoor patio off the kitchen, the outdoor furniture is a collaboration between Laun and Chet Architecture. The fabric is HBF Textiles and Ghislaine <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">Viñas. "Ultimately, by mixing old and new throughout the house, the intention was that they work together and help highlight each other,
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
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