For the study room, a friend who is also a carpenter crafted custom built-in bookshelves that matched perfectly with their new kitchen cabinets.
Bold blue patterned wallpaper offers an unexpected pop of color in lower-level bathroom.
The braai area can be used for cooking over the open fire, or lounging in summer or winter, thanks to a built-in couch beside the firebox. “It's such a beautiful place to sit. In the summer when it's warm, I read my book and bring a glass of wine,” says Bonnie. “We are spending a lot of time now in the winter there, too, because it's just so cozy.”
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
A bridge connects the home’s two volumes, which are divided between private and public spaces. The private spaces are protected through a series of screens and shading devices, while the main public living spaces are fluidly open to the outdoors.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
Friche Atelier landscaped the shaded backyard, where an Établi table and Le Balconier chairs cater to alfresco dining.
In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
Arranged in pillar-like forms, the home's 5,200 glass panes create a striking vertical pattern that draws an abundance of natural light in while allowing the interiors to also merge with the ever-changing landscape surrounding the property.
Topped by a distinctive mansard roof "hat," this midcentury house in Belle Meade, Tennessee, was renovated and reimagined for contemporary family living by Nashville architect Michael Goorevich with builder Giachery Lizarraga of Hybrid Phoenix.
The children’s bedroom, which is located next to the playroom, has beds from Bensen and artworks by Aaron Eskridge from Just Modern.
The single level home is located off the road, nestled amongst the natural landscape and a lush garden that includes several rare species.
Newly listed, the green-roofed residence by Mole Architects frames garden views from every room.
The front facade got a simple update with stucco and timber.
