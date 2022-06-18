Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mariola Legrand

Favorites

View 80 Photos
The view from the dining room.
The view from the dining room.
On the opposite side of the courtyard are the dining room and kitchen.
On the opposite side of the courtyard are the dining room and kitchen.
Eric bought the bed second-hand. It was in terrible condition, so he refinished it and rebuilt the drawers. The Le Corbusier chairs were bought second-hand on Kaiyo.
Eric bought the bed second-hand. It was in terrible condition, so he refinished it and rebuilt the drawers. The Le Corbusier chairs were bought second-hand on Kaiyo.
Wall House by Anupama Kundoo
Wall House by Anupama Kundoo
Wall House by Anupama Kundoo
Wall House by Anupama Kundoo
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The floors were replaced with a light oak in a herringbone pattern, and built-in casework from Reform added to provide additional storage. The sofa is by A.Rudin/Evan Spencer.
The floors were replaced with a light oak in a herringbone pattern, and built-in casework from Reform added to provide additional storage. The sofa is by A.Rudin/Eva... Spencer.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
A built-in upholstered bench in an L-shape provides additional seating.
A built-in upholstered bench in an L-shape provides additional seating.
On the outdoor patio off the kitchen, the outdoor furniture is a collaboration between Laun and Chet Architecture. The fabric is HBF Textiles and Ghislaine <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Viñas. "Ultimately, by mixing old and new throughout the house, the intention was that they work together and help highlight each other,
On the outdoor patio off the kitchen, the outdoor furniture is a collaboration between Laun and Chet Architecture. The fabric is HBF Textiles and Ghislaine <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Viñas. "Ultimately, by mixing old and new throughout the house, the intention was that they work together and help highlight each other,
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.

60 more saves