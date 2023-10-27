Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Jesse Gough

Favorites

One of Brooke’s favorite spots in the home were the corner windows in the eating nook. Now the light from those can spread to the rest of the plan. Honed limestone covers the counters. “You can see some of the shells and other things that have been pressed into the stone,” says Brooke. “They have a really beautiful patina.”
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
From the opposite angle, it becomes apparent how important it was to remove the support post and add in a new header to open up the views between rooms. “I think it changes everything,” says Amber. The large rugs were picked up on Amber’s travels, and she hasn’t had rooms big enough to display them until now.
Two-tone cabinets anchor the kitchen, including stained white oak on the bottom and white uppers.
A small addition on the back of the home created additional space for the kitching and living area, and accommodated a new guest suite on the lower level.
New wood siding was stained a semi-transparent arbor coat of Benjamin Moore Alexandria Beige. All the metal trim was painted to match the window and door system for an integrated feel.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
The light and airy kitchen now overlooks the open-plan living space. To the left, where the entry once was, is a small home office.
The original stone feature wall is made of solid stone rather than veneer; Cameron repointed the stonework by hand. He found the wood-burning stove on Facebook Marketplace and repainted it. The chair is by Jardan Furniture.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
A multi-purpose office and pantry is located on the home's main level. “It’s a private space, but it feels open,” says architect Drew Daly. “Traditionally in Japan, the doors are made using rice paper, but we did an architectural play on that using a slatted wall that creates translucency."
The open layout brings breathing room to the new dining area. To the right is the home's central opening, built around a set of custom stairs.
A focus on materiality and minimal lines takes inspired from Japanese architecture.
