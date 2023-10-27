Favorites
One of Brooke’s favorite spots in the home were the corner windows in the eating nook. Now the light from those can spread to the rest of the plan. Honed limestone covers the counters. “You can see some of the shells and other things that have been pressed into the stone,” says Brooke. “They have a really beautiful patina.”
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
From the opposite angle, it becomes apparent how important it was to remove the support post and add in a new header to open up the views between rooms. “I think it changes everything,” says Amber. The large rugs were picked up on Amber’s travels, and she hasn’t had rooms big enough to display them until now.