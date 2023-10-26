SubscribeSign In
The bedroom area in the pink house is framed by an arch opening.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
The contemporary wood panelling continues into the top-level lounge space, complementing the surrounding brick walls and oak hardwood flooring.
Crisp white walls serve as blank canvases throughout to highlight the exquisite wooden features.
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
The curve in the dining room cabinetry was carved out to hug the dining room table. "The clients wanted lots of storage and were initially concerned about the curve, but appreciated that it was needed for the flow of the plan," says architect Ben Peake, "so we managed to fit more storage into the dining room and living room pieces, and now they love the curve just as much as we do."
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
Relocating the kitchen door and changing the windows to high, small units created much more space for storage.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
