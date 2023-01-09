SubscribeSign In
The open-plan kitchen is finished with wood cabinetry, a bright white tile backsplash, and concrete flooring.
An architect by profession, Roche removed as many partitions as he could when recasting the apartment’s interior, preferring transparency. He custom-made the red room divider from bungee cords.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
A concrete staircase leads to a newly added mezzanine that contains Onur and Alix’s bathroom and a small sauna. A gloss-sealed MDF closet doubles as a headboard for the couple’s floating concrete bed. Behind the closet is the girls’ bedroom and bath.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
