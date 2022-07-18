SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lauren de Simone

Montana ‘Commune-ity’

View 24 Photos
Photo by Andy Liffner
Photo by Andy Liffner
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
Allwood’s Sunray cabin kit costs $8,890 on Amazon, and it can be assembled by two adults in about a day.
Allwood’s Sunray cabin kit costs $8,890 on Amazon, and it can be assembled by two adults in about a day.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
Priced at $18,800, the Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit from Lillevilla measures 292 square feet, and it can be assembled by two adults with minimal tools in two to three days.
Priced at $18,800, the Allwood Getaway Cabin Kit from Lillevilla measures 292 square feet, and it can be assembled by two adults with minimal tools in two to three days.
Cube by NOMAD Micro Homes measures 13.5' x 13.5' x 13.5' and is currently available for $38,800 on Amazon. The eco-conscious home, which comes with instructions for do-it-yourself assembly, can be flat-packed and shipped worldwide.
Cube by NOMAD Micro Homes measures 13.5' x 13.5' x 13.5' and is currently available for $38,800 on Amazon. The eco-conscious home, which comes with instructions for do-it-yourself assembly, can be flat-packed and shipped worldwide.
After - From yard
After - From yard
The monochrome primary bathroom features a five-foot wide window that welcomes in an expansive view, from where only the fox and rabbits can compromise your privacy. "It's like going away to the spa whenever I take a shower,
The monochrome primary bathroom features a five-foot wide window that welcomes in an expansive view, from where only the fox and rabbits can compromise your privacy. "It's like going away to the spa whenever I take a shower,
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
Comprising 11 modules, this green-roofed prefab was built in 90 days in a factory near São Paulo and then transported to the site in three shipments on flatbed trucks.
Comprising 11 modules, this green-roofed prefab was built in 90 days in a factory near São Paulo and then transported to the site in three shipments on flatbed trucks.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
Yellowstone Log Homes offers the logs for your home as well as the building materials needed to dry in your home. You may customize your package by adding or removing individual items or from your package.
Yellowstone Log Homes offers the logs for your home as well as the building materials needed to dry in your home. You may customize your package by adding or removing individual items or from your package.
North Carolina-based Tar River Log Homes is a family-owned and operated company that believes that log homes should be affordable.
North Carolina-based Tar River Log Homes is a family-owned and operated company that believes that log homes should be affordable.
Shawnee Structures offers log homes that feature log siding exteriors with pine interiors and T & G pine floors.
Shawnee Structures offers log homes that feature log siding exteriors with pine interiors and T & G pine floors.
This prefabricated log cabin with loft is perfect for a family with children. It has an open livingroom/kitchen area, a bathroom big enough for a shower, toilet and sink, two good sized bedrooms and a spacious loft (which can only be used for storage in BC according to the building code).
This prefabricated log cabin with loft is perfect for a family with children. It has an open livingroom/kitchen area, a bathroom big enough for a shower, toilet and sink, two good sized bedrooms and a spacious loft (which can only be used for storage in BC according to the building code).

4 more saves