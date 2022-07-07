Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
No one wanted to alter the stairway, and kept its original design intact. New windows and a clever and sleek wood staircase highlight the private courtyard outside.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.