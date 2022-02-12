"The roof, covered in vegetation from the forest floor, helps maintain the clearing's authentic appearance and integrates the building into its environment,
Floor Plan of Hvalfjörður by Gláma-Kím
Baltic birch cabinetry and an integrated desk maximize the modest bedroom's efficiency.
Al Stone made these wood coffee tables. Father and daughter made and stained the wood screens.
Decking on the forest side of the residence leads from the entry to a screened porch.
Floor plan of The Outpost by 30x40 Design Workshop
Floor plan of Sol Shed by Laura Killam Architecture
Floor Plan of SI House by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.
Set across five acres, the property includes forested terrain and portions of a creek.
The living area is backed by sheer glass supported by wood beams. Here and in the side wings of the house, glazing tilts inward near the floor, making the volumes appear to float.