View 8 Photos
Custom cabinetry in the same style saves floorspace, and visually links to the other bedroom and downstairs.
A new cantilevered stair behind a batten screen was key to a more open, light-filled interior—and it offered a consistent design element that cut through the section of the home. “The wood elements really envelope you and define the space,” says architect Ian Starling.
The bespoke timber dining bench allows generous seating and integrated storage. The upholstered back cushions are made from a yellow Rogers &amp; Goffigon fabric with an irregular twisted weave that complements the natural veining in the oak timber. The impressive, tapered dining table is crafted from one slab of walnut by maker Rowan Shaw-Jones and adds an element of drama to the primarily light space.
Many of the pieces in the home are crafted by local makers in the Northeast to complement the Madera timber used throughout. The shelves in the study above the bespoke built-in desk by Madera, for example, are by Richard Watson. “I enjoy the simplicity of their design, with just a simple tapered form that adds visual interest to the divisions,” says interior designer Emily Lindberg.
The primary bed features an inset upholstered headboard and floating nightstands within a paneled wall. The timberwork takes cues from the wood slat and panel language throughout the house, while limewashed walls add another level of tactility to the subtle yet rich material palette.
The office is clad almost entirely in cork, which complements the oak that defines the scheme. “I want to cover everything in cork—there’s so much potential!” says interior designer Emily Lindberg.
The designers employed white oak to cover the hallway into the bedroom, and form custom doors and wall-mounted bedside tables, the latter by MF Fine Woodworking.
