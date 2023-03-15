Favorites
The bespoke timber dining bench allows generous seating and integrated storage. The upholstered back cushions are made from a yellow Rogers & Goffigon fabric with an irregular twisted weave that complements the natural veining in the oak timber. The impressive, tapered dining table is crafted from one slab of walnut by maker Rowan Shaw-Jones and adds an element of drama to the primarily light space.
Many of the pieces in the home are crafted by local makers in the Northeast to complement the Madera timber used throughout. The shelves in the study above the bespoke built-in desk by Madera, for example, are by Richard Watson. “I enjoy the simplicity of their design, with just a simple tapered form that adds visual interest to the divisions,” says interior designer Emily Lindberg.