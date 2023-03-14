Dwell House
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
Blending colors in the hardscape accentuate the changes in elevation in this Birmingham Michigan backyard.
Irregular sandstone stepping stones keep your feet dry in the rain at this Ann Arbor Michigan contemporary home.
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
The clean modern lines of this walkway and porch compliment the style of the home owners. Unilock charcoal grey pavers and wall with Fendt jet black boarder. Birmingham, MI
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
A grilled weekend dinner. The bench is by Fermob.
The kitchen was redone in 2019, designed by Brooke and Kyle.
Brooke and Kyle Hoff in their patio garden. The table and chairs are from the Hay Palissade collection, and the rocker is by Kingsley Bate.
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
The landscaped property features several lush gardens and paved dining areas. Hidden behind mature beech hedging, this outdoor area offers a sheltered loggia for al-fresco dining.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
“We wanted low maintenance,” says Szczerbicki of the home’s exterior, which was clad in cedar and oiled once. “We’ll watch it patina and go gray with time.”
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
