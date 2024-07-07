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Reeves relocated the kitchen to the back wall and separated it from the adjacent dining area with a large, quartzite-covered island. "When extended family comes to visit, they do quite a bit of cooking. [They use] a lot of spices, and so there was concern about staining the countertop," says Reeves, who chose Luce de Luna quartzite, a variety that has low porosity. Fireclay glazed brick floor tile defines the space from the rest of the great room.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.