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Collection by Hans Erickson

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There was previously a connected primary bathroom and full hall bath. The remodel enlarged the primary bathroom, and converted the hall bath to a powder bathroom, as a second full bathroom was added downstairs.
There was previously a connected primary bathroom and full hall bath. The remodel enlarged the primary bathroom, and converted the hall bath to a powder bathroom, as a second full bathroom was added downstairs.
The living room was kept the same, and existing oak floors refinished.
The living room was kept the same, and existing oak floors refinished.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
Reeves relocated the kitchen to the back wall and separated it from the adjacent dining area with a large, quartzite-covered island. "When extended family comes to visit, they do quite a bit of cooking. [They use] a lot of spices, and so there was concern about staining the countertop," says Reeves, who chose Luce de Luna quartzite, a variety that has low porosity. Fireclay glazed brick floor tile defines the space from the rest of the great room.
Reeves relocated the kitchen to the back wall and separated it from the adjacent dining area with a large, quartzite-covered island. "When extended family comes to visit, they do quite a bit of cooking. [They use] a lot of spices, and so there was concern about staining the countertop," says Reeves, who chose Luce de Luna quartzite, a variety that has low porosity. Fireclay glazed brick floor tile defines the space from the rest of the great room.
Bright yellow tile now surrounds the tub picked out by the owners at the beginning of the remodel process. They wanted this room to feel "like a spa or a happy place to retreat to," says Reeves.
Bright yellow tile now surrounds the tub picked out by the owners at the beginning of the remodel process. They wanted this room to feel "like a spa or a happy place to retreat to," says Reeves.
Cle tiles, a Duravit sink, and Vola fixtures were used in one of three bathrooms.
Cle tiles, a Duravit sink, and Vola fixtures were used in one of three bathrooms.
Musician Drew Straus enlisted Laun Studio to transform his Silver Lake home into a soothing escape.
Musician Drew Straus enlisted Laun Studio to transform his Silver Lake home into a soothing escape.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
The living room is furnished with Modernica’s Split Rail loveseat and sofa and a walnut Eames stool from Herman Miller. The dining area features Vico Magistretti’s Maui chairs and an Antonio Citterio Glossy table, both from plastics expert Kartell.
The living room is furnished with Modernica’s Split Rail loveseat and sofa and a walnut Eames stool from Herman Miller. The dining area features Vico Magistretti’s Maui chairs and an Antonio Citterio Glossy table, both from plastics expert Kartell.
Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.