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Collection by Meg Munits

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A ceiling-mounted projector makes a white-painted wall a large screen, often enjoyed by Katie and JT's sons.
A ceiling-mounted projector makes a white-painted wall a large screen, often enjoyed by Katie and JT's sons.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
The kitchen was the only room which received a slightly altered layout. In addition wood boards from demolished cabinets were reused to create new cabinet fronts hung on brass piano hinges. The result is a mix of period-appropriate additions and new configurations with recycled parts.
The kitchen was the only room which received a slightly altered layout. In addition wood boards from demolished cabinets were reused to create new cabinet fronts hung on brass piano hinges. The result is a mix of period-appropriate additions and new configurations with recycled parts.
"Often, architects tend to think that if they use a lot of expensive materials such as marble, they make a good design. I also like to work with nice natural materials but mostly I have to deal with limited budgets. So we first consider a good functioning design in the existing interior. Afterward, we see what materials we can add to give a certain character to the project within the budget of the client. But bespoke furniture never comes cheap. In this case, for example, we used the 3mm thick peg-board, glued on black MDF and then painted it."
"Often, architects tend to think that if they use a lot of expensive materials such as marble, they make a good design. I also like to work with nice natural materials but mostly I have to deal with limited budgets. So we first consider a good functioning design in the existing interior. Afterward, we see what materials we can add to give a certain character to the project within the budget of the client. But bespoke furniture never comes cheap. In this case, for example, we used the 3mm thick peg-board, glued on black MDF and then painted it."
A sunny nook in the living room.
A sunny nook in the living room.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
The grout in the tiling around the oven and Juliet balcony above was matched to blend with the terra-cotta tiling and copper finishes.
The grout in the tiling around the oven and Juliet balcony above was matched to blend with the terra-cotta tiling and copper finishes.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
In a hallway, the Single Triangle Console powder-coated pink, from the Cuffhome collection, makes for a striking statement piece.
In a hallway, the Single Triangle Console powder-coated pink, from the Cuffhome collection, makes for a striking statement piece.
The sunken lounge was designed with "slowing down and appreciating the environment" in mind. A custom-made, built-in sofa wraps around the space, bleeding into the stairs and a custom wood display shelf. Not having a TV was an intentional choice. "We wanted the client to be able to lie back and watch the clouds and the sky, to have conversations, to read a book, to play with their pets," says Knights.
The sunken lounge was designed with "slowing down and appreciating the environment" in mind. A custom-made, built-in sofa wraps around the space, bleeding into the stairs and a custom wood display shelf. Not having a TV was an intentional choice. "We wanted the client to be able to lie back and watch the clouds and the sky, to have conversations, to read a book, to play with their pets," says Knights.
A wide pass-through window connects the light-filled kitchen with the main living room.
A wide pass-through window connects the light-filled kitchen with the main living room.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
Now, views permeate the entire home. Out on the patio, a sectional sofa from Neighbor and a coffee table from Zachary A. provide a chic gathering space. Hardwood floors from Hallmark run throughout.
Now, views permeate the entire home. Out on the patio, a sectional sofa from Neighbor and a coffee table from Zachary A. provide a chic gathering space. Hardwood floors from Hallmark run throughout.
White oak floors, new windows, and a honed Brazilian Soapstone fireplace are a modern refresh.
White oak floors, new windows, and a honed Brazilian Soapstone fireplace are a modern refresh.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.
The couple’s bedroom opens directly into a private recessed courtyard, offering an intimate space to gather away from the busy street above.
The couple’s bedroom opens directly into a private recessed courtyard, offering an intimate space to gather away from the busy street above.
Each unit was recently reimagined and now include extensive hardscape and landscaping, as well as new hardwood flooring, remodeled bathrooms, and walk-in closets.
Each unit was recently reimagined and now include extensive hardscape and landscaping, as well as new hardwood flooring, remodeled bathrooms, and walk-in closets.

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