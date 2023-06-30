Workshop .Interior paint is Ryokan Guesthouse from Backdrop.
Ferm Living Desert lounge chairs, Fat Boy Bolleke globe lamps, and a concrete gas fire pit.
The front deck is a perfect extension of the indoor space divided in a dining and seating area. Green portable lamps via Hay have a low glow to keep the party going after the sun sets.
A desk area provides a workspace away from the main living area.
Contrasting the downstairs bath, the one in the loft is finished in mostly white.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
Red Line Woodworking fashioned new fronts for the existing solid oak cabinetry.
The kitchen and bathrooms have brass faucets sourced from Etsy seller BrassPure that will patina overtime. Ceramic dish wares and custom cabinets give the kitchen an earthly, lived in feeling.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
One of a kind pieces like a vintage wood bird sculpture sourced from TheCollectist and several vintage ceramic pieces sourced from Pop Up Home and Den in Los Angeles mingle with a network of bluetooth speakers making music available everywhere in the home.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
Black tile covers the downstairs shower.
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.