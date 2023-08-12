SubscribeSign In
The bathroom has the same quartz counter as the kitchen and Simply Modern porcelain floor tile in Black 12"x24
A custom antique mirror from Mirror Home for $625 was affixed to the new cabinets, in order to reflect light.
To the kitchen, Blum added seating via bar stools and a peninsula wrapped in Midnight Corvo Quartz. Since electrical wires can’t be tucked behind the wood walls in an A-frame, Blum installed a Kichler Azores sconce from Build with Ferguson ($299.99 per light) to the beam, put the wire in the thinnest channel they could find, and painted it to match the wood.
Floor Plan of Hilltop A-Frame by Jacqueline Blum
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
For the living room, Blum found a classic Chesterfield sofa from Olivia + Quinn for $3,400, liking that it’s also a sleeper sofa to augment the loft bed. The rug is Morris &amp; Co. Blackthorn Forest Green Tufted Rug from Ruggable ($559) that’s machine-washable, water resistant, and stain resistant, making it ideal for a home that’s rented.
Designer Jacqueline Blum and husband Brent bought this petite A-frame in Arrowbear Lake, California for $395,000, with the intent to remodel it into a unique travel experience and vacation cabin.
