To the kitchen, Blum added seating via bar stools and a peninsula wrapped in Midnight Corvo Quartz. Since electrical wires can’t be tucked behind the wood walls in an A-frame, Blum installed a Kichler Azores sconce from Build with Ferguson ($299.99 per light) to the beam, put the wire in the thinnest channel they could find, and painted it to match the wood.
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
For the living room, Blum found a classic Chesterfield sofa from Olivia + Quinn for $3,400, liking that it’s also a sleeper sofa to augment the loft bed. The rug is Morris & Co. Blackthorn Forest Green Tufted Rug from Ruggable ($559) that’s machine-washable, water resistant, and stain resistant, making it ideal for a home that’s rented.