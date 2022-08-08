SubscribeSign In
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
Large windows draw plentiful daylight into the master bedroom.
Though many of the interior surfaces have been spray-foam insulated and covered in Sheetrock, the couple, drawn to the natural patina of the shipping containers, opted to keep select areas of the material exposed. Closed off by bas-relief doors designed by Mathesius, the main guest room is one of few spaces that put whole walls of the raw surface on display, painted in Benjamin Moore’s warm Kalamata and Wasabi hues. benjaminmoore.com
Factory windows and high ceilings give the space a cool industrial feel.
Storage abounds in the main floor master bedroom.
The home has a total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The designers refurbished this fireplace surround with deep green Waterworks tile, so as to remain consistent with the color palette used throughout the house.
The design focus was on reducing separation between indoors and out, as each cabin is essentially one interior room with strategically placed windows to access views while maintaining privacy.
Sliding glazed doors open the ground-floor bedroom up to the outdoors. The timber bench was locally crafted.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
A look at one of the spacious, contemporary bedrooms.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
Foscarini Binic Lamps perfectly match the couple's color palette and playful style.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
A peek at one of the bedrooms—another sun-kissed space with spellbinding views.
The bedroom on the main level is fitted with wide-plank floorboards, whitewashed walls, and exposed beam ceilings—presenting a quiet refuge with a similar aesthetic to the living spaces.
