Space upstairs was tight but Money managed to fit in an ensuite with a small wall-mounted sink and another sensor-operated sky light.
Matthew previously fabricated custom furniture for a decade, so built all of the kitchen cabinets, banquette and table, and island. The latter is made of a 120-year-old beam from the house that had to be replaced. Matthew counted the rings and surmises it was from a tree that started growing before the American Revolution. The perimeter counters are cherry and Butcher designed the upper cabinet to float over the window, which casts sunlight through the glassware and rainbows over the room.
aesarstone counters in the kitchen, which best highlights the homes mix of light and wood. White conversion varnish was used on the sink side of the island for durability, with wood on the side of entertainment.