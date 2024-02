The entry courtyard, protected by a corrugated concrete wall, is spacious enough to be turned into a hosting space. “The finely detailed courtyard with its hand-laid rows of cobblestone was drawn and executed like any other room in the house to further blur the boundary between inside and outside,” says principal Bryn Garrett of EYRC Architects. Samantha chose the Dwell x Chicory collection to outfit the outdoor lounge, its teak frame complementing the home’s ipe wood siding.