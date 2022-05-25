SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lindsay Hylek

Favorites

View 375 Photos
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
The bedroom is located in a sleeping loft above the bathroom. A built-in wall shelf and a recessed nook provide areas to place art, objects, and personal items.
The bedroom is located in a sleeping loft above the bathroom. A built-in wall shelf and a recessed nook provide areas to place art, objects, and personal items.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The original crown molding and Victorian detailing was left in place. The headboard is made from Elba Blue Marble.
The original crown molding and Victorian detailing was left in place. The headboard is made from Elba Blue Marble.
Primary Suite
Primary Suite
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck

355 more saves