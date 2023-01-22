SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nicole

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Floor Plan of the Container Houses by RSDA
Floor Plan of the Container Houses by RSDA
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.