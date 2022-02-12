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Collection by Peter Connor

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New York City–based GRT Architects designed this 1,500-square-foot, cedar-shingled house in Millbrook, New York for a young family who were living in a Brooklyn one-bedroom before moving upstate.
New York City–based GRT Architects designed this 1,500-square-foot, cedar-shingled house in Millbrook, New York for a young family who were living in a Brooklyn one-bedroom before moving upstate.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
A Togo chair and a Romano sofa create a cozy seating area around the elevated Stûv fireplace with custom steel base.
A Togo chair and a Romano sofa create a cozy seating area around the elevated Stûv fireplace with custom steel base.
A handsome Mobican dining table and Hay Soft Edge chairs create a gathering space beneath Luminaire Authentik pendants in the dining area.
A handsome Mobican dining table and Hay Soft Edge chairs create a gathering space beneath Luminaire Authentik pendants in the dining area.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
The open floor plan creates perfect corridors for Madeline and Leonard to run the length of the house.
The open floor plan creates perfect corridors for Madeline and Leonard to run the length of the house.

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