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Collection by Nathaniel May

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Floor plan of Garden Studio by a-works
Floor plan of Garden Studio by a-works
It took a total of 24 days to install the unit. “We prefabricated the framing, the insulation, and the waterproof sheeting, which are all panelized so all that the contractors had to assemble was the interior finish and the exterior siding,” says Lee.
It took a total of 24 days to install the unit. “We prefabricated the framing, the insulation, and the waterproof sheeting, which are all panelized so all that the contractors had to assemble was the interior finish and the exterior siding,” says Lee.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
With the space swathed in rich plywood, two wall-mounted light sources stand out. "I am obsessed with them,
With the space swathed in rich plywood, two wall-mounted light sources stand out. "I am obsessed with them,
The houses have three sets of water pipes that all run under the “smart piers.” The central clean water supply enters the house and is pumped up to the roof, where it is preheated in solar collectors. Drinking water is pumped down to an underwater heat exchanger in the channel outside. Recovered heat is used back inside the homes. The “black” water from the toilets goes directly out to the sewer, but water used in washing machines and dishwashers (“gray” water) also circulates through the heat exchanger. The shower water is upcycled—filtered, disinfected with ultraviolet light, and reused.
The houses have three sets of water pipes that all run under the “smart piers.” The central clean water supply enters the house and is pumped up to the roof, where it is preheated in solar collectors. Drinking water is pumped down to an underwater heat exchanger in the channel outside. Recovered heat is used back inside the homes. The “black” water from the toilets goes directly out to the sewer, but water used in washing machines and dishwashers (“gray” water) also circulates through the heat exchanger. The shower water is upcycled—filtered, disinfected with ultraviolet light, and reused.