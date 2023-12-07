“Sula is a prefabricated house that was molded and structured in Quito for two months and assembled on Santa Cruz Island, Galápagos,” say the designers at Huaira. “It is composed of about 2,000 different custom-made wood, metal, aluminum, and glass pieces, which need over 17,000 screws and pins to put together the whole building. The assembly was carried out by four plant technicians and six employees, who traveled from the continent for multiple specialized activities for a total period of four weeks.”