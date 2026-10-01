Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
Favorites
The bespoke timber dining bench allows generous seating and integrated storage. The upholstered back cushions are made from a yellow Rogers & Goffigon fabric with an irregular twisted weave that complements the natural veining in the oak timber. The impressive, tapered dining table is crafted from one slab of walnut by maker Rowan Shaw-Jones and adds an element of drama to the primarily light space.
5 more saves