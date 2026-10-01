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Collection by Flavia Chisté

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Robert McElroy and Horace Hartshaw collaborated on the sculptural staircases, bespoke cabinetry, and wood-framed windows in this beautifully crafted compound set on five acres.
Robert McElroy and Horace Hartshaw collaborated on the sculptural staircases, bespoke cabinetry, and wood-framed windows in this beautifully crafted compound set on five acres.
Creating a connection between the kitchen and backyard makes the room “feel so much more spacious, despite it not being huge,” says Thomsen.
Creating a connection between the kitchen and backyard makes the room “feel so much more spacious, despite it not being huge,” says Thomsen.
Tokonoma cabinets add a Japanese flair in the dining area.
Tokonoma cabinets add a Japanese flair in the dining area.
One of the floor-to-ceiling doors leads directly to the backyard deck/garden.
One of the floor-to-ceiling doors leads directly to the backyard deck/garden.
The bespoke timber dining bench allows generous seating and integrated storage. The upholstered back cushions are made from a yellow Rogers &amp; Goffigon fabric with an irregular twisted weave that complements the natural veining in the oak timber. The impressive, tapered dining table is crafted from one slab of walnut by maker Rowan Shaw-Jones and adds an element of drama to the primarily light space.
The bespoke timber dining bench allows generous seating and integrated storage. The upholstered back cushions are made from a yellow Rogers &amp; Goffigon fabric with an irregular twisted weave that complements the natural veining in the oak timber. The impressive, tapered dining table is crafted from one slab of walnut by maker Rowan Shaw-Jones and adds an element of drama to the primarily light space.
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
Parlor floor living area
Parlor floor living area
Beyond the living room is an inviting library. Tasteful built-ins flank the gas fireplace, while a long, plush sofa provides ample seating for gathering.
Beyond the living room is an inviting library. Tasteful built-ins flank the gas fireplace, while a long, plush sofa provides ample seating for gathering.
The kitchen features rustic and contemporary materials, including a brick herringbone floor and antiqued brass island.
The kitchen features rustic and contemporary materials, including a brick herringbone floor and antiqued brass island.
The existing staircase was restored and painted, as well as the original plaster trims to maintain the historical character of the house, while openings were enlarged to create separation, yet continuity between the spaces.
The existing staircase was restored and painted, as well as the original plaster trims to maintain the historical character of the house, while openings were enlarged to create separation, yet continuity between the spaces.
The walk-in closet becomes the entry for the bedroom in a seamless and integrated layout.
The walk-in closet becomes the entry for the bedroom in a seamless and integrated layout.
The kitchen cabinetry is from Reform and is painted a subtle gray to complement the hand painted BDDW tiles. Custom wood shelving allows for display and materially ties the kitchen to the window surrounds. The Lina Bo Bardi- inspired stools were built by the owner.
The kitchen cabinetry is from Reform and is painted a subtle gray to complement the hand painted BDDW tiles. Custom wood shelving allows for display and materially ties the kitchen to the window surrounds. The Lina Bo Bardi- inspired stools were built by the owner.
TV room before and after
TV room before and after
A skylight brings light down through the enlarged stair opening. The door is original and was hand stripped by the owner. Wood floors are form Vermont Plank Flooring and were finished on-site. Daybed was built by the owner.
A skylight brings light down through the enlarged stair opening. The door is original and was hand stripped by the owner. Wood floors are form Vermont Plank Flooring and were finished on-site. Daybed was built by the owner.
Living Room
Living Room
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bedroom
The renovation kept the footprint, but with a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, storage, and a chaise, it's a comfortable place to welcome guests.
The renovation kept the footprint, but with a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, storage, and a chaise, it's a comfortable place to welcome guests.

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