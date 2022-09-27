Favorites
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
