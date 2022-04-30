Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
Feldman Architects opened up the living room with a smooth white plaster wall for the fireplace, and a new board-formed concrete hearth. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the coffee table and side chair are custom.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
Large format tiles from Ann Sacks resemble traditional mid-century Terrazzo flooring in a bold black and white pattern. By extending the new floor finish into the entryway, the transition between the kitchen and entry is seamless.
Floating wood shelves provide an ideal location for displaying special glassware and decor items.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
Tile from Bedrosians Tile and Stone makes up this backsplash, which plays against the dark, masculine countertops.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
