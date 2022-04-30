Favorites
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
