“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
Custom white oak cabinetry defines the open plan kitchen, which also features a stone-topped island and breakfast nook, where Ricks and his family spend much of their time.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
View into the open-plan kitchen and living room in the bungalow's newly built back end. "The floor is oak from Tongue and Groove, and the cabinetry is actually a polytech product that's really practical, especially for kitchens because it's harder to damage than veneer,"
The ADU's kitchenette is tucked into one side of the structure, with a ladder leading to a carpeted playroom for the kids. "It's a great example of a family home that doesn't always look like it,
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
